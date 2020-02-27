$500,000 lotto win for Surrey orthopedic surgeon

Surrey orthopedic surgeon Robert Froh won $500,000 in the Feb. 21 Lotto Max, splitting a Maxmillion win with a ticket in Quebec. (BCLC photo)

An orthopedic surgeon from Surrey is $500,000 better off after a lottery ticket he bought on the Semiahmoo Peninsula matched all the right numbers for a Maxmillions win.

According to a news release, Robert Froh bought his ticket in the Feb. 21 draw from the Shell station at King George Boulevard and 148 Street.

He discovered the win – half of a $1 million Maxmillion prize, shared with a Quebec ticket holder – while out grocery shopping with his wife.

“She was inside the store and I was waiting with the dogs in the parking lot,” Froh said in the release.

“I had bought two tickets for the draw – she came back to the car and I showed her the first one which won a free play. I then told her ‘you might like this second ticket more,’ and it was the one that won $500,000.”

Froh is among surgeons at Surrey Comprehensive Orthopaedics.

An aviation enthusiast, he said the lotto win means he can now pursue his dream of becoming a pilot. As well, the windfall will make an already-planned 30th anniversary trip to Hawaii all the more special, he said.

