5 tips to start school on the right foot

The smell of sharpened pencils is wafting through the air as kids return to school following a (hopefully) relaxing long weekend.

If you listen closely, you may hear the spines of brand new textbooks being cracked open for the first time marking the new year.

Whether you are in Grade 1 or 12, college or even entering the workforce for the first time, there is something magical about September that sparks the motivation to focus and take those steps towards accomplishing goals.

The Orientation Carnival at Okanagan College Kalamalka Campus was in full swing Tuesday to give the new students a peek at what’s to come.

Here are 5 tips to get there:

1. Get organized – Set up the night before to avoid more chaos in those early morning hours as you establish a new routine. Layout your clothes, pack your lunch, have your important items all in one area to avoid the morning scramble.

2. Use a planner – Using the agendas provided by your teacher, or that you pick up yourself, is one sure-fire way to ensure you are a step ahead of the game. You won’t blow an important deadline if you see it coming your way days before. Plus, you can better prioritize your projects and assignments if you see them all in front of you at the same time.

3. Review, review, review – The start of a new school year may feel like sensory overload. For months, your brain has been on vacation mode and suddenly you have to be able to recall information at the drop of a pencil. One way to avoid overload is to review your coursework every night. Just a little bit will do. Try re-reading your notes for 10 minutes a night. It will reinforce all of the new knowledge you just installed in your brain.

4. Focus on priorities – Establish what you need to do first and concentrate on that until it’s complete. Avoid multitasking. Multitasking is not something everyone excels at — although, those people do exist — so concentrating on one thing at a time is key for success. Sometimes it’s easier to try the snowball method: start with the smallest project that will take the least amount of time. Once that is complete, you’ll feel motivated and proud of your accomplishment and it will rev you up to tackle those harder-to-do-tasks.

5. Don’t forget the fun stuff – Burnout is a thing. Especially when it is the start of a new year and everything seems to be changing at once. To fend off burnout, make time for the fun stuff. Hang out with friends, play a video game, read a book for fun, play some music or hockey, or whatever it is you like. Just be sure to make some time for fun. Balance is key here.

The Vernon Morning Star wishes all of you a fantastic school year!

