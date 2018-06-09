5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

It’s a rainy weekend in Kelowna.
Here are our top picks of what you can do to stay dry and make the most out of your weekend.
1. The Okanagan Heritage Museum is showcasing its latest exhibition, Babes and Bathers: History of the Swimsuit until Sept. 3. The museum is opened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kelowna’s downtown.
2. If you’re not into the history of the bikini, grab a group of friends and head to BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery. The brewery recently opened a new bowling alley at its location downtown.
3. Feeling a little adventurous but want to stay indoors? Try rock climbing indoors at the Gneiss Climbing on Banks Road. A day pass is $16 and its open all weekend.
4. Stay indoors and hone your skills with an axe by visiting Axe Monkeys on Sexsmith Road. See if you can hit the targets.
5. Explore art concepts at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Water Street. Check out Penticton artist Johann Wessels’ Immaculate Deception. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday.
UPCOMING: A Cultivating Journey: The Herman Levy Legacy … On Saturday, June 16, 2018, the Kelowna Art Gallery opens the doors to the public to view this remarkable exhibition of European impressionists and historical works by well-known artists … FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE: Okanagan audiences will be able to see original works by artists including Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Edgar Degas, Paul Klee, and many others. … 'A Cultivating Journey: The Herman Levy Legacy' is on view from June 16 to October 28, 2018 … The exhibition is organized and circulated by the McMaster Museum of Art.
Have your own ideas of what to do this weekend? Let us know by using #yourkelowna.
