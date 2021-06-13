5 new rental units proposed at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Coun. Gord Bushell said he thinks it will be great to have five new rentals in the community

An overhead view of the proposed location of 5 new units at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

A local mobile home park is mobilizing to expand with five more units.

Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park submitted a development application to the District of Sicamous’ planning and development committee at its June 9 meeting.

The mobile home park, which is located at 5 Highway 97A in Sicamous, was purchased by Brent Misura in July of 2019.

The new units Misura is proposing would be located on the northwest side of the property, which is currently a vacant area surrounded by a chain link fence.

Coun. Gord Bushell said he thinks it will be great to have five new rentals in the community and that having brand-new units with landscaping will make the area much more visually appealing for folks driving into Sicamous.

Misura is planning on purchasing park models from Countryside Manufactured Homes, a company from Salmon Arm.

Bushell informed Misura about a local business that builds park models, TA Structures, a division of Twin Anchors Houseboats. Bushell said while he knows TA Structures is busy, he’s always looking to support local jobs. Misura thanked him and said he’ll look into it as he hadn’t heard of the company previously.

Misura hopes to bring his application to District of Sicamous council at its June 23 meeting.

