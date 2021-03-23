5 new COVID vaccination clinics open up in Fraser Health with 4 more on the way

Fraser Health opens five large COVID-19 immunization clinics with four more to come

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Fraser Health has opened five mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in Chilliwack, Cloverdale, South Surrey, Delta North and Coquitlam that are now available to book appointments beginning March 29, except for Delta North which is available today.

The health authority says the new clinics will support their current immunization plans and will remain open through phases three and four, as they work to immunize communities over the coming months. They are available by appointment only.

The new clinics are located at:

· Chilliwack: Chilliwack Mall

· Cloverdale: Cloverdale Recreation Centre

· South Surrey: South Surrey Recreation Centre

· Coquitlam: Coquitlam Poirier Forum

· Delta (North): North Delta Recreation Centre

Planning is underway to open additional clinics in Langley, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Surrey.

For a full listing of current clinics as they come online, visit: www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccineclinic. As these clinics come online, some Fraser Health previous clinics will either close or be repurposed.

“We would like to thank our municipalities, community organizations, business leaders, Divisions of Family Practice, and staff and medical staff for their continued dedication in supporting Fraser Health’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fraser Health said in their announcement.

People who are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine can do so online by using their 24/7 booking tool or by calling Fraser Health’s COVID-19 Immunization Booking phone line at 1-855-755-2455. Translation services are available to those who need them at the call centre and at our immunization clinics.

READ MORE: B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News