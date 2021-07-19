5 fire departments respond to commercial structure blaze in Coombs

Crews had situation contained within an hour

Five fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire in Coombs on Friday afternoon (July 16). (Michael Briones photo)

A commerical structure fire kept multiple fire departments busy on Friday afternoon (July 16) in Coombs.

At approximately 3 p.m., the Coombs-Hilliers, Dashwood, Errington, Qualicum Beach and Parksville fire departments were called out to a fire near the Virginia Road at Shawn Road intersection in Coombs.

According to the lieutenant of fire prevention and training with the Coombs-Hilliers department, Theresa Benoit, the blaze was contained to a single building that sustained significant damage, but wasn’t “a total loss.”

She said the fire was contained within 45 minutes to an hour by the first of the crews to arrive on scene.

There were no injuries were reported during the incident.

Benoit confirmed that a combination of multiple resources were needed to contain the blaze, including several fire engines and water tenders.She said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but is considered an isolated incident with no concern to the public.

BC Ambulance, BC Hydro and police also responded to the incident.

