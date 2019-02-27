48 contestants hit the slopes for Annual Tweedsmuir XC Ski Race

Racers enjoyed the new warm up cabin and locally roasted coffee

The 33rd Annual Tweedsmuir Cross country Ski Race saw another great turnout this year, with 48 participants and numerous spectators enjoying the new warm up cabin and cross country ski trails! A huge thanks to End of the Road Coffee for donating fresh roasted coffee to the BBQ and potluck lunch.

A special thanks to Dave and Kathy Flegel for the time keeping and BBQing and Lyle Enderud for his awesome trail grooming.

First place overall went to Alex Boileau who skied 24km in 1:31:35 runner up was Grant McCartney with a time of 2:00:00

Top female winner in the 24km division (and third overall) was Sandra McGirr from Tatla with a time of 2:02:37

In the kids division Eric Boileau won the boys 6 – 12yrs – 7km with a time of 1:01:12 and Morgan Boileau won the girls 6 – 12yrs 7km with a time of 51:11.

Hunter Harsted won the male 13 – 16yr old 12km with a time of 1:52:34

Other winners included:

Shauna DeGrace 1:26:49 12km womens (17 – 59 age)

Rick Ratcliff 1:29:50 12km mens 60+

Donna Ratcliff 1:29:50 12km womens 60+

Sandy Hart 2:10:40 male 24km 60+