475 litres of fuel stolen from 100 Mile House business

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 74 calls for service over the past week Nov. 20 to 26), some highlights are listed below:

Unfriendly dog

On Nov. 26 at 3:26 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a complaint of a large dog roaming around the Arena located on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House BC. The dog was reportedly not friendly and was foaming at the mouth. RCMP attended and patrolled for the animal, but it was gone on arrival. The complainant was updated and this investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4337.

Suspicious vehicle

On Nov. 26 at 7:53 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at or near the north entrance rest area to the 108 Mile Ranch. RCMP have actually received several reports of this vehicle, a truck and trailer, parked at or around that location for the past couple of weeks. The male owner of both vehicles has been identified and is moving to a RV park within 100 Mile House in the next few days. This investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4333.

Break and enter

On Nov. 25 at 5:13 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported break and enter at a business in the 4200 block of Highway 97. The complainant reported for work and found the front door broken and wide open. Officers attended and cleared the store prior to proceeding with the investigation. A small amount of petty cash appears to be the only item taken by the unknown suspect. There have been no suspects or witnesses identified. The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 2019-4316.

Collision

On Nov. 21 at 8:36 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and other emergency services attended to a reported accident near Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road intersection in 100 Mile House. A truck heading northbound along the highway on a green light made contact with a Jeep turning east onto Horse Lake Road. The Jeep driver had misjudged how much time he had to make the turn. The scene was well attended by all emergency services which made for a very visible display causing reroutes through 100 Mile House by drivers going onto Horse Lake Road, but fortunately, there were no serious injuries and the highway remained open. The investigation is concluded. The case number is 2019-4288.

475 litres of fuel stolen

On Nov. 21 at 4:24 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of theft of fuel from a business along Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported a loss of approximately 475 litres of fuel after locks were cut off a raised tank and other gas siphoned from vehicles located in the yard. There was no suspects or witnesses to this event. The investigation is ongoing. The case number is 2019-4284.

Loose animals

100 Mile House RCMP receive several calls, sometimes every day, involving loose dogs or cats in the various communities within our detachment area. If an animal appears injured, dangerous or may need assistance (locked inside a hot vehicle in summer), please continue to call the RCMP. If an animal is just loose or otherwise appears to be homeless, RCMP suggest that you contact the SPCA or local bylaw officer as they are better suited to be able to locate and care for these animals.

Anyone with information on these or other crimes which have occurred within the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, please contact the RCMP locally at 250-395-2456 and provide your information to a Police Officer or you can contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

