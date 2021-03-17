42-unit townhouse development in Cedar Valley neighbourhood moves forward, council decides

Development one of several "very strong" of applications proposed the neighbourhood, Mission staff say

Architectural drawings of the 42-unit townhouse development on Cherry Avenue. It’s one of a number of “very strong” development applications proposed the Cedar Valley neighbourhood, according to municipal staff.

A 42-unit townhouse development in Mission’s Cedar Valley neighbourhood is moving forward, council decided on March 15.

The two-acre project located on the 32000 Block of Cherry Avenue is one of several “very strong” development applications proposed for the neighbourhood, staff said.

The property, adjacent to Judith Street, is bordered by multi-unit residential areas to the north, east and west, and single-family lots to the south. Griner Park and an existing transit stop are located across the street.

The developer would contribute $2,815 per unit to the District’s community amenities fund.

Negotiations with municipal staff over a significant land dedication on the northside of Cherry Avenue are taking place and would allow for road widening and street improvements.

All the townhouses are being offered at market prices, which would account for 28 per cent of the District’s goal of 149 market home ownership units for their 2020 to 2024 Housing Needs Assessment.

The development requires the rezoning of two properties before the application can be approved, and a public hearing is to be scheduled at the next available date.

