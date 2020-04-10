40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases total 1,410 as of April 10, with 40 new cases in the previous 24 hours and five more deaths.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the Good Friday totals along with a further urging for people not to travel unnecessarily on the long weekend.

“To date, 879 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation,” Dix and Henry said in a statement. “Of the total COVID-19 cases, 128 individuals are hospitalized and 65 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.”

more to come…

Abbotsford News