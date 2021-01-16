40 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says two death are associated with the outbreak

Fraser Health says 40 cases, and two deaths, have been associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

There have been 28 patient cases and 12 staff cases, according to an emailed statement from Fraser Health Saturday (Jan. 16). Two people have died.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 18.

At the time, Fraser Health said “evidence of transmission” was found in a medicine unit. One patient had tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health said that it “immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

This is the third reported outbreak at the hospital since September.

A “COVID-19 Outbreak Alert” was sent in a memo to staff on Sept. 1. That outbreak was in the hospital’s kidney unit.

The second outbreak notice was issued Oct. 2, and was also in a medicine unit.

