4 vaccine clinics coming to Neighbourhood Learning Centre

Fraser Health is holding four neighbourhood vaccination clinics in Chilliwack in the coming weeks.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinics are at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre in Chilliwack Secondary School, (46361 Yale Road) on June 24, June 28, July 5 and July 12, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
First doses will be prioritized, health officials said.
These walk-in clinics are low-barrier, meaning no pre-registration required, and on-site staff can help anyone who doesn’t have a photo ID or a health number.
Families are welcome and anyone 12 and older can get the vaccine. Bring photo ID and health number if possible and don’t attend if you are sick.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.