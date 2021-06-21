4 vaccine clinics coming to Neighbourhood Learning Centre

Doses prepared at pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood, in the M3N postal code, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

Fraser Health is holding four neighbourhood vaccination clinics in Chilliwack in the coming weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics are at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre in Chilliwack Secondary School, (46361 Yale Road) on June 24, June 28, July 5 and July 12, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First doses will be prioritized, health officials said.

These walk-in clinics are low-barrier, meaning no pre-registration required, and on-site staff can help anyone who doesn’t have a photo ID or a health number.

Families are welcome and anyone 12 and older can get the vaccine. Bring photo ID and health number if possible and don’t attend if you are sick.

