Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey high-intensity rehabilitation unit, Laurel Place. On Dec. 22, 2020, Fraser Health said four patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus. (Image: Google Street View)

4 patients, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey high-intensity rehab unit

Fraser Health says outbreak is limited to one unit

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey high-intensity rehabilitation unit.

Four patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus at Laurel Place.

In an information bulletin from the health authority on Tuesday (Dec. 22), there has been “evidence of transmission” in the unit. But the outbreak is limited to the one unit and it is temporarily closed to admissions.

Laurel Place is a high-intensity rehab facility that “provides individual and group inpatient and day program rehabilitation to adults with new physical and/or mental impairments resulting from stroke, brain injury, amputation and other injuries,” according to Fraser Health’s website.

Fraser Health says it has notified all patients in the affected unit about the outbreak, as well as families of patients who are unable to share the information.

