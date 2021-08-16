4 Parksville sports fields to undergo weed treatment in coming weeks

Springwood Park fields to be closed Aug. 17 and Aug. 18

A map of the Springwood Park Sports Fields on Despard Avenue in Parksville. (Submitted photo)

In June, integrated pest management field assessments were conducted on the City of Parksville’s four sports fields which determined all four fields (three at Springwood Park on Despard Avenue and one at the Parksville Community Park) have surpassed the weed threshold by a considerable margin.

Based on these assessments, a contractor has been scheduled to complete weed treatment on the fields.

Similar treatments have been done on the fields in the past.

Springwood Park fields will be closed to the public for treatment on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Signage will be posted near the fields in advance of treatment. Washrooms, tennis courts and off field areas will remain accessible to staff and the public.

The Parksville Community Park will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 21, for treatment.

Information about treatment and closure of sports fields will be advised in September.

It is necessary to treat weeds on sports fields since turfgrass provides the best surface coverage; it is durable, provides stable footing, and a more predictable ball roll and bounce.

When weeds encroach on a playing surface, traction is compromised as preferred turfgrass species are forced out, and can lead to injuries and other safety concerns by a loss of stable footing.

