4-H youth compete at PNE in Vancouver

Ten year old Kelty Brady, from Sun Peaks, with the Tod Mountian 4-H Club, gets Samantha ready for showing in the 4-H competitions during the the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver.
(Craig Hodge, PNE photo)
Students at the Teen Art Camp paint outdoor scenes with acrylic paints in the Burns Lake Public Library on Aug. 20. The camp ran from Aug. 20-23 and students worked on sketching and painting. Bonny Remple, Children's Librarian leads the class of young artists at the Teen Art Camp. Jemma Elliott shows off her painting of a beach and ocean, on Aug. 20. (Blair McBride photos)
The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.
Energized from a hockey camp at the Montreal Canadiens training facility in Montreal last month, former Houston resident Nathan Grobins says he can't wait to finalize plans to work with young Houston and area players next year.
The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.
Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan captured a group of foxes playing in the afternoon enjoying the sunshine.