4-H launches new no cost home learning project, available to all youth in B.C.

Program is also open to youth who have never been in 4-H but would like to learn more

Are you a 4-H member who wants to learn something new while you are stuck at home during COVID-19?

Or are you a youth who has never been in 4-H but would like to learn more what it is all about?

4-H British Columbia is offering B.C. youth an opportunity to keep busy while they are staying home by participating in the new 4-H@HOME project, which supports B.C. youth in applying the 4-H motto of “Learn to do by Doing” as they complete hands-on activities related to the 4-H Canada Leadership Development Pillars:

• Community Engagement and Communications

• Environment and Healthy Living

• Science and Technology

• Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security

This project is available at no cost to both 4-H BC members, as well as youth who are not involved in 4-H. Youth can register online to receive the 4-H@Home resource package. Participants will be completing six of the 30 activities in the resource package to earn a 4-H@Home certificate.

“4-H BC is happy to provide the 4-H @ Home learning opportunity for both our members and other B.C. youth,” says 4-H BC Manager, Aleda Welch, “We all must work together during this difficult time to stay connected while maintaining social distancing. 4-H BC is happy to play a part in supporting BC youth to develop skills to become leaders that will have positive impact in their communities.”

To register for 4-H@HOME go to: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/4-h-home-tickets-101579848060

4-H is a global non-profit organization focused on youth development. 4-H British Columbia’s mission is to inspire and educate, building awareness of agriculture and food production, and developing skills to help youth reach their full potential.

Learn More:

4-H British Columbia: www.4hbc.ca/

4-H for All! Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bV584A-qr0w

