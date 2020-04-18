Yellowhead 4-H Photography member Scarlett Wright took this action filled photo of her sister with a friend having fun outside.

4-H have fun learning the art of photography

By Isabella MacDougall

Yellowhead 4-H Photography

On March 28 the Yellowhead 4-H photography group had planned to go on an outing to learn about portraits with a professional photographer.

Unfortunately, we had to cancel due to recent global events. Alternatively, we made a Facebook group to stay connected and to share our photos online.

So instead of a group outing, we stayed home with our families to take pictures of our pets, siblings, and parents. We then posted our three favorite photos on the group page.

We learned about aperture and depth of field, and got to spend time and have some fun with our families, all the while forgetting about what’s going on in the world!

