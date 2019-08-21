4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Topley 4-H, a club that focuses on youth development, is planning to raise money for a Houston teenager who’s fighting cancer.

The club will sell a steer, which was donated by a local family, as part of an auction at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition in Smithers.

Proceeds will go to the family of Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed in March with stage-four Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Although there’s no set goal, Wendy Siemens, beef leader with the Topley 4-H, said the club hopes to raise “as much as possible.”

“The [4-H] kids really want to support another youth in our community, so they want all the funds to go to him to help him through it,” said Siemens.

Except for two short visits home, the 15-year-old has been in Vancouver receiving treatment since mid-February, said his father Jerry Thiessen, noting he’s expected to be there until October.

Landon has completed several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Since the cancer has affected movement of his left leg, he now relies on crutches or a wheelchair. He’s expecting surgery to replace his left femur with a prosthesis in September.

“We don’t know how this will affect his mobility yet,” said Jerry, adding the surgery will be followed by extensive physiotherapy. “Some patients still skate and ski [after surgery and physiotherapy], and Landon hopes to be one of those of course.”

Landon joined the Houston Minor Hockey league in the 2017/18 season and enjoyed the experience, said Jerry, adding his son also enjoys other outdoor activities such as horseback riding.

Landon started experiencing pain in November, and it halted his skating in the beginning of December, said Jerry.

“He spent several months looking for help for the pain and the loss of use of his left leg [before being diagnosed in March].”

Landon’s steer will be the last item sold at the Aug. 24 auction, which starts at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ beef livestock ring.

One of the world’s largest youth organizations, 4-H can be found in more than 70 countries across the globe. It teaches life skills to youth between the ages of six and 21 through experiential learning programs.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Weather conditions and golf

    This week's article is how to deal with different weather conditions. Unfortunately we are challenged often to play the game in not so ideal conditions. Especially when in the later part of the golf season. Cool, wet and windy conditions can raise havoc with ball flight and thus your score. The best advice I can give you is not to change your swing when confronted with adverse conditions. You have a unique swing. Your own. Keep it no matter what. When weather raises havoc such as wind, rain and cool temperatures most players adjust there swing (in most cases not consciously). For example when confronted with a head wind they speed up there swing. When confronted with a down wind they also speed up their swing trying to take advantage of the wind hoping for a few more yards. When adjusting your swing from the norm we most often will miss hit shots adding strokes to our score. The exact opposite of what we are trying to do.

  • Community Hall replacement on track: district

    Concept plan expected to be completed by the end of the year

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • New bed new look

    Steelhead Park flower bed replacement work has now been completed, although there won't be any flowers blooming this year it looks great. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019

  • 4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

    The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer