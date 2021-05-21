4 Central Okanagan schools report COVID-19 exposures

Interior Health is confirming COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan Schools.

The following schools were listed as having an exposure on May 20:

•Pearson Road Elementary

•Springvalley Elementary

•Rutland Middle School

•Rutland Senior Secondary

The individuals affected are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

School District 23 continues to implement strict health and safety protocols and procedures, so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

