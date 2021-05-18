(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

4 car crash closes downtown Victoria intersection

Traffic impacted after crash closes Government and Herald streets

  • May. 18, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Government and Herald streets has traffic at a standstill in downtown Victoria.

The intersection is closed from all directions, and Victoria Police Department hope to provide an update around 3 p.m.

More to come…

