4 car crash closes downtown Victoria intersection

Traffic impacted after crash closes Government and Herald streets

A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Government and Herald streets has traffic at a standstill in downtown Victoria.

The intersection is closed from all directions, and Victoria Police Department hope to provide an update around 3 p.m.

Government is closed near Chatham & Fisgard for a multi-vehicle collision. @vicpdtraffic is on scene & investigating. Pls avoid the area. #yyjtraffic #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 18, 2021

