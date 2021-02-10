(File photo)

4 brass vases stolen from Qualicum Beach cemetery

PQB crime report: RCMP receive 243 complaints in one-week period

  • Feb. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 243 complaints the week of Jan. 17-23.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 18

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. A subject was apprehended on-site.

• A red Raleigh 15-speed mountain bike was found in the area of Coburn Road, Bowser. Contact the Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A blue Yamaha eight-horsepower boat motor was reported stolen from a property in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• An intruder reportedly unplugged a security camera in the 1000 block of Bellevue Road, Parksville. The camera caught an image of the male subject.

Jan. 19

• Prescription glasses, perfume and a leather bill fold were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Rheumer Crescent, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported to have had a window and a door handle broken as well as damage to the steering column in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Acting on information provided by the public, the Oceanside RCMP recovered a stolen motorcycle in Coombs. The owner was from Nanaimo.

• A wheelbarrow and a dolly cart were reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. A subject was apprehended a short distance away and the items were returned.

Jan. 20

• A construction trailer break-and-enter was reported in the area of Forsyth Avenue and Acacia Street North, Parksville.

• A black Raleigh Toran 18-speed mountain bike was found in the 400 block of Rosewood Close, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A vehicle was reported to have had fuel stolen and a gas cap damaged in the 600 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• A folding blade knife and a flashlight were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Chinook Avenue, Parksville.

Jan. 21

• Money was reported stolen and two vending machines damaged in the 200 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. • Christmas lights were reported stolen from a property in the 600 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. A subject was apprehended on foot a short distance away.

Jan. 22

• B.C. licence plate BG2932 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• Four brass vases were reported stolen from a cemetery in the 900 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

