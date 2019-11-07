$4.1 million West Kelowna multi-sport dome set to open soon

West Kelowna residents will soon be able to play their outdoor sports in an indoor facility.
City council announced on Thursday that a new $4.1 million multi-sport dome is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 16. A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2139 McDougall Road.
To mark the festivities, West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom and city council members will be at the event to cut the ribbon and officially open the facility to the public.
The new facility will boast brand new turf and washrooms for athletes and attendees.
All are welcome to attend the opening.
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com