3L happy with CVRD staff reversal of ruling

3L Developments has been attempting to gain approval from the Comox Valley Regional District to build a residential development in the Stotan Falls area. File photo

A decision by Comox Valley Regional District staff to overturn a ruling announced at a committee of the whole meeting is good news for the company affected.

At the July 17 committee of the whole, a vote was held to consider a minor amendment to the Regional Growth Strategy.

The changes being requested by 3L Developments surround adding a new settlement node in the RGS, in the Stotan Falls area, which would pave the way for the company’s proposed residential project.

The board voted 5-3 in favour of the recommendation, at which point James Warren, general manager of corporate services for the CVRD, declared the motion defeated, stating a supermajority of two-thirds was needed.

The resulting defeat meant any changes to the RGS would fall under the “standard amendment” umbrella – a much more involved process.

On July 18, when transcribing the minutes, staff determined that the supermajority rule imposed at committee of the whole was not applicable, and reversed the decision.

3L developments is happy with the decision made by staff.

“[The decision has been made] to move it forward as a minor zoning amendment rather than a standard amendment and that is very positive for us,” 3L spokesperson Pamela Groberman said in a press release. “We believe strongly this vote will make the future handling of the project proceed much more quickly and fully expect the vote to be officially approved by the full CVRD board on July 24.”

Groberman is hopeful this will be the start of tangible progress in the efforts to bring a residential community to the Stotan Falls area.

“All we have ever wanted to achieve is to bring this community development to fruition after years of debate and we are fully prepared to have the wider regional community and public make its voice heard,” she said. “3L wants to build a community of 740 homes on the 550-acre site, half of which will be totally given over free as a public park in perpetuity. The park will incorporate the Browns and Puntledge rivers, Stotan Falls and preserve a pristine ecosystem.”

She said the project will play an integral role in not only alleviating the stress being experienced in the housing market, but also in the economic development of the Comox Valley.

“There is an urgent need for new housing of all types, which 3L has pledged to build, plus a commercial centre and a state-of-the-art independent water and sewage system. Riverwood will also provide public roads and we estimate 470 jobs annually will be created with secondary employment expanding with community growth resulting in a further $51 million in yearly community spending.

“The time is now for this imaginative, forward-looking development to proceed.”

Groberman added that 3L has public support in regards to the project.

“It is very clear the public embraces the park concept and wants progress immediately,” she said in the release. “We have on record solid public support with many respondents saying this is the best way to preserve this parkland. Make it a park now, that is what we all want.”