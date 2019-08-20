3L Developments reviews options

As a result of the recent BC Supreme Court decision that favoured the Comox Valley Regional District, 3L Developments is reviewing its options for the future use of its lands which are comprised of nine separate titled lots.

For the past 12 years, the Nanaimo-based developer has been attempting to rezone lands that include part of the Browns and Puntledge rivers. These lands are owned by 3L Developments and include part of the Puntledge known as Stotan Falls, a popular swimming hole.

“Because public use of these private lands constitutes a significant liability for the owner, 3L Developments has previously and reluctantly closed public access to its lands,” the company says in a news release. “The previous attempt to rezone the lands by 3L Developments through the CVRD has included a commitment to give Stotan Falls to the public along with approximately 50 per cent of the land for pubic park use. The result of the recent court action unfortunately does not resolve the goal of public and park use of these lands.”

3L has contracted Rob Buchan PhD, FCIP, to undertake the review.

“It remains 3L Developments’ hope to find a reasonable solution that enables permanent public ownership, and access to Stotan Falls and protection of the important environment around the Puntledge and Browns rivers running through the lands.”