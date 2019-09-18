39th annual Terry Fox Run

Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia