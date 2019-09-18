Two hundred and fifty participants ran, walked and biked along Francois Lake for the 39th annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15. The event raised $12,349.05 for cancer research. Locally baked goods and other items were on offer at the auction, held at the Francois Lake Hall, where there was also a barbecue and singing performance. (Blair McBride photos)
