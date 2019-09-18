39th annual Terry Fox Run

Two hundred and fifty participants ran, walked and biked along Francois Lake for the 39th annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15. The event raised $12,349.05 for cancer research. Locally baked goods and other items were on offer at the auction, held at the Francois Lake Hall, where there was also a barbecue and singing performance. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two hundred and fifty participants ran, walked and biked along Francois Lake for the 39th annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 15. The event raised $12,349.05 for cancer research. Locally baked goods and other items were on offer at the auction, held at the Francois Lake Hall, where there was also a barbecue and singing performance. (Blair McBride photos)

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more
Next story
Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Just Posted

Most Read

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations

  • Council approves Tim Hortons exterior renovation

    Entrances will feature peaked roofs with decorative braces fitting Town's "Alpine Theme"

  • Felicity Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college admissions scam

    The case is seen as an indicator of what's in store for other defendants

  • Pool offers subsidized lifeguard training

    The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is now offering subsidized lifeguard training.

  • Toy run in Houston

    Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

    A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21