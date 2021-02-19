$39,000 raised for the CT Scanner Project at Mission Memorial Hospital

One lucky winner is now the owner of a $6,000 pendant and, at the same time, $39,000 has been raised for the CT Scanner Project at Mission Memorial Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, at Lanka Jewels, a small group of people – including members of Mission Rotary, local emergency workers, politicians and other community supporters – gathered for the draw. Measures were taken to ensure Covid-19 protocols were followed, including masks and social distancing.

For several months tickets have been sold for the Rotary Club of Mission’s fundraiser. The tickets offered buyers the chance to win a 14kt gold butterfly pendant, complimented with diamonds and sapphires. The butterfly design was chosen as it represents new life and hope.

Margaret Pfoh was the lucky winner.

Lanka Jewels owner Ken Selvaraja, who donated the pendant, said he was happy with the community’s response to the fundraiser.

“We sold 390 tickets which is equal to $39,000 we raised,” explained Selvaraja.

The final total was $40,000 raised after Selvaraja’s daughter in-law donated an additional $1,000 from her pre-gift packing project.

The Rotary Club of Mission and Lanka Jewels ran the raffle to support the MATH (Mission All-Together for Healthcare’s CT Scanner project for Mission Memorial Hospital.

On his Facebook page, Selvaraja wrote “We will now move forward to build stronger healthcare in Mission, by creating opportunities to increase our membership. The strength of the members will define the unity of our community.”

For more visit mathorg.ca.