RCMP asking for the public's assistance to locate Terry Hildebrand

The Mission RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mission resident.

Terry Hildebrand was last seen July 13, 2020 in the Mission area.

Police describe Hildebrand as a 39-year-old Caucasian male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Hildebrand is urged to contact their local police, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

