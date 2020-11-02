36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Interior Health (IH) has reported 36 new cases in the region since Friday, Oct. 30.

Currently, 93 cases are active and in isolation with no one in the hospital.

Numbers related to the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable remains at 16 cases since Oct. 28.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson announced a record-breaking 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the Halloween weekend.

Gustafson said six people died due to the virus since Friday. All six were seniors in long-term care facilities.

“These numbers are concerning for all of us,” she said.

“When we do experience these surges, we need to respond with increased effort and stepped up focus.”

Local governments are trying their best to stem the increase in cases by requiring masks or face coverings whenever residents visit buildings.

The City of Kelowna has made masks mandatory in city-operated facilities, including city hall, recreation facilities and arenas, as well as the Glenmore Landfill administration building. The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced it will be making masks mandatory for visitors to all of its buildings and facilities.

Mask use at the Kelowna International Airport also remains in effect.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News