$350K doled out for COVID-19 related projects that help Surrey homeless

Since the start of the pandemic, Surrey Homelessness & Housing has approved $600K in grants

The Surrey Homelessness & Housing Society (SHHS) announced Wednesday it has approved another $350,000 in grants to 11 local projects that aim to help the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This adds to the $250,000 of COVID-19-related grants doled out by the society in the spring that supported 19 projects within charitable organizations.

“The swift response addresses the emerging needs of people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of homelessness in Surrey related to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a SHHS release notes.

The funding announced this week will support 11 projects that will implement food programs, purchase safety equipment, create homes and improve housing, the society notes.

“The pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on charitable organizations providing vital services for Surrey’s most vulnerable,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, President of the SHHS. “This funding will ensure that we can continue to address the growing need for food programs, emergency supplies and strengthen operations both now and into the new year.”

A total of $350,000 in grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Afro-Canadian Positive Network Society of BC

Atira Women’s Resource Society

Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association

Fraserside Community Services Society

Lookout Housing and Health Society

Nightshift Street Ministries

Pacific Community Resources Society

Phoenix Drug & Alcohol Recovery and Education Society

SOS Children’s Village of BC

Sources Community Resources Society

