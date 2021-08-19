34 new COVID-19 cases in Castlegar Aug. 8-14

Castlegar had 34 new COVID-19 infections between Aug. 8 and 14, according to new statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s up from the previous week and another new weekly case count record.

The Castlegar area has now had 173 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 64 per cent of them within the last month. During the week of July 25 to 31, there were 18 new cases, from July 18 to 24, there were 29, and from Aug. 1 to 7 there were 30.

There were increases in all other communities in the West Kootenay as well except the Arrow Lakes, which had seven new cases, down from 11 the previous week.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and part of the Slocan Valley, had 117 new infections, a 58 per cent increase over the previous week and a 200 per cent increase over the week before that.

Creston had 49 cases, up from 17; Trail 21, up from 10; Grand Forks 10, up from four; and Kootenay Lake three, up from none.

RELATED: Castlegar sets new weekly COVID case record

Castlegar News