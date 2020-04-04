33-storey highrise proposal coming to Surrey council, first of three phases

Second and third phases include 36-storey and 31-storey towers

An artist’s rendering of a 33-storey highrise near 104th Avenue and 137th Street. It’s the first in three proposed phases. (Image. City of Surrey)

A proposal for a 33-storey residential tower with ground-floor commercial space is coming to Surrey city council Monday (April 6).

The proposed development is located at 13748 and 13774 104th Ave. and 13777 Central Ave. It is currently the site of a strip mall.

Staff is recommending that the site be zoned to Comprehensive Development from Community Commercial Zone and Comprehensive Development Zone.

If approved, the first phase is expected to be built and ready for occupancy by summer 2023, the report states.

It would be located on the corner of 104th Avenue and the yet-to-be-built 137A Street.

The development would be connected to the city’s district energy system.

Phase one would include the 33-storey tower, while phases 2 and 3 would have 36- and 31-storey towers respectively.

The 33-storey tower would include 424 units, with 61 studio units, 275 one-bedroom units, 81 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units.

If all three phases are completed, it would include a total of 1,125 residential units.

According to the report, the applicant is planning to partner with BC Housing to provide all the residential units in phase one as “market affordable” units for purchase through the Affordable Home Ownership Program. It’s a province-wide initiative “with the objective of developing new affordable housing for sale to middle income households who meet specific eligibility requirements.”

The Surrey school district is projecting 11 students at Lena Shaw Elementary and four secondary students at Guildford Park Secondary.

However, the report adds that the “timing and scale of future high-rise development in the area has the potential to impact the enrolment projections.”

Lena Shaw is currently at 98 per cent capacity, with no plans currently to expand. The elementary school is expected to grow to 114 per cent capacity by 2028.

Guildford Park is currently overcapacity by 23 per cent, but in the district’s 2020/2021 five-year capital plan, it has requested a 450-seat addition. Funding has not yet been approved.

Pre-notification letters were sent out Feb. 4, 2020 and so far the city has received four responses, including concerns about traffic, the height and the timing of the project.

