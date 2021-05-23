32nd Annual BC Dance Competitions held virtually in Prince Rupert

The show must go on, and it did - Theresa Mackereth, event organizer

Lola Clare won the BCDAC Senior Spotlight award of $1,000 at the 2021 BC Annual Dance Competitions held in Prince Rupert each year. (Photo Supplied by Jazz Production Association of BC)

More than $65,000 in prizes were given away at the 32nd BC Annual Dance Competition, one of the largest dance contest prize pools in Canada usually held in Prince Rupert, but this year held virtually due to the global pandemic.

“The show must go on,” Teresa Mackereth contest organizer with Jazz Production Association of BC, said. “And it did – with more than 780 different dances over the six-day contest.”

An online audience of more than 9,116 views watched the 380 dancers from Surrey, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel, Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert during the May 2 to 8th competition.

“The dances were streamed live, and one could join virtually to hear the adjudicators comments, listen to the placements of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and the names of the Prince Rupert sponsors who so generously support this ‘competition with a difference’,” Mackereth said. “The entire prize amount is used to further the dance education of these potential young stars.”

The contest, which usually attracts hundreds to the city over the course of the competition has been held in Prince Rupert since 1988. There was no competition held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Planning for the 2021 competition started in June of last year with the idea of a hybrid contest, but later developed into a completely virtual event.

“We wanted to provide the best competition we could in this environment,” Mackereth said.

“It was a six-day event culminating with an exciting gala. It was an ‘Oscar’ evening with another 32 special awards recognizing an array of dedicated dancers from ‘the most likely to succeed’ to the ‘Charlotte Rowse’ award for the most enthusiastic, diverse and determined dancer.”

The gala evening ended with the BCADC Spotlight Award of $1000.00 for each level won by Mya Silverton -Junior, Braya Kluss- Intermediate, and Lola Clare -Senior Award.

“These prestigious awards are sponsored entirely by the Samantha Budnisky Memorial Fund from an endowment left to Jazz Productions Association of B.C.,”

Adjudicators chose Prince Rupert dancers Karlie Fudger, Kayla Main, Keira Gurszki, Tallulah Mackereth, Nolan Robinson, Joran Rystaad, and Coral Fitzsimmons to compete in the Performing Arts Provincial Festival which will be held virtually June 1st to 5th.

For detailed information on placements, special awards winners, and photos go to www.bcadc.com.

