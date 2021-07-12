32 Avenue interchange improvements on City of Surrey’s radar

Council to consider $3.4-million contract for work aimed at easing congestion

A contract for improvements to the 32 Avenue and Highway 99 interchange is to be considered by Surrey council July 12, 2021. (City of Surrey graphic)

Improvements to the oft-gridlocked 32 Avenue/Highway 99 interchange in South Surrey could start next month and wrap up by December, pending approval of a $3.48-million contract.

According to a corporate report, council is to consider tonight (July 12) a recommendation by engineering staff to award the work to Lafarge Canada Ltd., with funds from the city’s 2021 transportation budget.

The work includes intersection improvements, road widening to add east- and westbound lanes, installation of new multi-use pathway and bike lanes, and street lighting.

Westbound lanes are to be added along the 32 Avenue diversion between King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue; there are to be dual eastbound and westbound left-turn lanes at the intersection of 32 Avenue and 152 Street; and, cycling facilities and pedestrian-crossing improvements are to be included along 32 Avenue between King George and 152 Street.

The project was identified within the engineering department’s 10-year plan and is part of a multi-phase program of widening and providing “multi-modal infrastructure” along the entire 32 Avenue corridor.

Improvements to the interchange have been called for for many years. A design process for them began in 2011, and the city has had funding in place since 2014.

Peace Arch News learned in 2016 that the work could be delayed until this year due to the requirement of cost-sharing with the Ministry of Transportation, and the focus at that time on the building of the $24-million interchange at 16 Avenue.

In 2017, the City of Surrey said it was ready to fund the project, but was still waiting for the province to make it a priority.

In a separate report to be considered tonight (July 12), staff recommends awarding Lafarge a $7.3 million contract for road paving at 16 locations in the city, including the 3000- to 3100-block of 152 Street.

As well, further funds are also being recommended for ongoing road widening to four lanes along 32 Avenue, to help reduce congestion. Staff advise topping up a contract that was awarded to Jacob Bros. Construction Inc. in January by $2.3 million.

The initial amount was $8,238,000 for widening between 154 and 160 Streets; the boost is to cover the stretch between 160 and 164 Streets, according to a report. The increase would bump the total authorized limit of that contract to $10,578,652.75.

Half of the initial amount – $4.564 million – is funded through TransLink’s Major Road Network and Bike Program.

