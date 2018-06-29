$30,000 worth of drugs found in Lake Country home

Vernon RCMP seized the drugs from the home and an arrest was made

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs after executing a search warrant on a home in Lake Country.

On June 22, the RCMP completed an investigation into a drug trafficking group supplying heroin/fentanyl mix, cocaine and methamphetamine to the Vernon and surrounding areas, according to a RCMP news release.

Members of the Target Policing Unit arrested a 34-year-old Vernon woman in the area of 35A Street and 41st Avenue, Vernon. The female was found to be in possession of heroin/fentanyl mix and cocaine packaged for street level sale and a large quantity of Canadian Currency.

Following the arrest, police executed a residential search warrant at a condominium complex in the 3100 block of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country. The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs (heroin/fentanyl mix, cocaine and methamphetamine) packaged for street level sale along with additional currency, the release said.

The heroin/fentanyl mix was packaged in 0.1 and 0.2 gram weights for a total of 523 street level portions. The crack cocaine was packaged in 0.2 and 0.4 gram weights for a total of 457 street level portions. The methamphetamine was packaged in 0.4 gram weights for a total of 82 street level portions.

“This investigation targeted persons controlling the drug supply above the street level dealer and will have a significant impact on the group’s operations in our community” said Sgt. David Evans with the Vernon detachment. “It serves as another example of our detachment’s commitment to targeting those responsible for trafficking drugs, including fentanyl in our community.”

The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $30,000. The female was released from custody on conditions for a future court appearance to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking all three drugs.

