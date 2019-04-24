$3,000+ raised for girl with brain infection

A fund-raising campaign for a Comox Valley girl suffering from a brain infection has so far raised $3,338, as of April 24.

A fund-raising campaign for a Comox Valley girl suffering from a brain infection has so far raised $3,338, as of April 24.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to support 10-year-old Anna Everson, who is afflicted with ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis), characterized by inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. She is being cared for at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“It has been a very tough day with Anna,” her mother, Mary Everson, states in an April 16 posting on the Go Fund Me page. “Her young brain has some damage from this horrible disease. I would trade places with her in a heartbeat.”

Money raised will help Anna and her family during the recovery process. A significant amount of renovations for mobility will be required once she’s able to come home.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/healing-anna