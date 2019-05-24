$3000 in batteries stolen from road safety signs near McLure

Police are investigating the theft of over $3000 worth of deep cycle batteries from road safety maintenance signs that have been placed where rock removal is being conducted along the Yellowhead Highway near McLure.

RCMP Cpl. Rob Welsman said the theft was reported on May 22, with the likely time of the theft taking place the prior evening when the suspect(s) forcibly opened the devices in order to access the batteries.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity in relation to the batteries during that time period are asked to call the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or Crimestoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“Tampering with the road safety signs places motorists’ safety in jeopardy, and any assistance from the public in catching those responsible is appreciated,” said Welsman