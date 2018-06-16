The beach at Tyhee Lake was the perfect place to cool off during last week's heat wave.

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

  Jun. 16, 2018
  • News

Summer-like weather is on it’s way, B.C.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says a heatwave is on the way following a wet start to June in parts of the province.

Starting Saturday, the cool and showery weather pattern will give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure, the statement says. That means by Sunday, temperatures could reach between the high twenties to more than 30 degrees.

“Indications are that this pattern will persist until at least the middle of next week… if not longer,” the national forecaster said.

