3-truck collision slowing traffic between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls

Traffic is snarled between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls due to a multi-vehicle collision. (Submitted)

Traffic is slowed on Highway 97 between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The southbound lanes are closed in the immediate area of the incident. A single northbound lane is open for traffic to get by.

It is not yet known whether there were any injuries due to the collision.

Travelers along the highway spotted three pickup trucks with damage off the side of the road, as well as debris strewn along the highway.

The incident is not currently listed on DriveBC and no timeline is available for when the road is expected to be fully cleared.

