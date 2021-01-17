3 Prince Rupert schools have positive COVID-19 case(s)

Letters sent home to families in three Prince Rupert schools announcing COVID-19

Face masks are required to be worn in all SD 52 common areas such as hallways. School District 52 announced on Jan. 15 three different schools in Prince Rupert all had a member of the school community test positive for COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

COVID-19 cases hit three different Prince Rupert schools the week of Jan. 10th to 16th. Notices were sent home to parents and caregivers on Friday afternoon (Jan. 17) of Lax Kxeen Elementary, Conrad Elementary, and Prince Rupert Middle School.

The identical letters, signed by Andrew Samoil, superintendent of School District 52 said that the district was made aware by a ‘member of our school community’ that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The letter does not identify if the member of the school community is a staff member or a student, the same individual or different individuals.

“We are working with the local health authority to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community or if any additional steps are required,” Samoil said, in the letter.

As of Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. none of the three Prince Rupert schools were listed on the Northern Health website public exposures and outbreaks page, however, as previously reported on Oct. 30 in The Northern View the page explains the COVID-19 school notification process.

“If a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Public Health follows a rigorous protocol:

“Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

“We identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

“Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact. Learning groups, friends or other connections may not be determined to be a close contact.

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community,” N.H. webpage said.

SD 52 has been contacted for comment

