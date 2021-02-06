3 COVID-19 cases for Nakusp area since pandemic began

Our region has one of the lowest rates of the virus in B.C.

There has only been three COVID-19 cases in the Nakusp area since the start of the pandemic, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The latest numbers of the virus was released by the province on Feb. 5. The Arrow Lakes region, which includes Nakusp, had one case of the virus last month.

While case numbers in our region have been low, the nearby community of Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province, per capita at 163 cases.

The B.C. government announced Feb. 5 it’s extending restrictions on gatherings through the rest of February as new variants of COVID-19 continue to show up.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the tight restrictions on gatherings to household groups have to continue until B.C.’s vaccination supply picks up again.

While COVID-19 infections have declined significantly in the Lower Mainland, Henry said a major concern is the increase in infections and hospitalization in the Northern and Interior Health regions.

