3 Chilliwack Mounties named to Alexa’s Team for removing impaired drivers from roads

Alexa Middelaer was four years old when she was killed by an impaired driver in May 2008. (Submitted)

Three Chilliwack Mounties have been recognized for removing dozens of impaired drivers from local roadways.

Constables Mike Sabulsky, Mathew Ladouceur and Kyle Bowness have been honoured by Alexa’s Team, a provincial program that recognizes police officers who excel at removing impaired drivers from the province’s roads.

Alexa’s Team is named in honour of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer who was killed by an impaired driver in Delta in 2008 while she was feeding a horse.

“Chilliwack RCMP’s commitment to removing impaired drivers from the roadways of our community is unwavering,” said Insp. Steve Vrolyk with Chilliwack RCMP. “We are proud to have Constables Sabulsky, Bowness and Ladouceur named to this year’s Alexa’s Team.”

The three officers removed 69 impaired drivers from roadways in 2020.

Const. Mike Sabulsky has served with the RCMP since 2009 and came to Chilliwack in 2011, where he is a member of the Chilliwack Traffic Services Unit. A passionate advocate against impaired driving, he has been a member of Alexa’s Team for the past 12 years.

Const. Mathew Ladouceur with the Chilliwack Traffic Services Unit has been a member of Alexa’s Team for a third consecutive year, and Const. Kyle Bowness has been with Alexa’s Team four times and serves as a Chilliwack front line officer.

Supported by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, ICBC, RCMP and municipal police agencies across B.C., the officers received their recognition during award presentations at the Chilliwack RCMP Community Policing Office last year.

“Our officers exemplify the RCMP dedication to making the roadways of the communities of the Upper Fraser Valley safer to travel,” said Supt. Davy Lee, officer in charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Their work is commendable with recognition of their efforts well earned.”

