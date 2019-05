No reports of injuries, more to come

Traffic has slowed where Acland Road meets Old Vernon Road due to an MVA. Clean up is underway. (Laryn Gilmour/Kelowna Capital News)

A three-vehicle pileup involving two trucks and one car is slowing traffic on Acland Road heading toward Old Vernon Road.

One fire truck, two police cars and one ambulance are on scene and there are no reports of serious injuries.

Clean up is underway.

Traffic is moving slowly on Acland Road.

More information to come.