2nd annual Gem and Mineral Show coming to Parksville

These phantom quartz crystlas shown by Forest Crystals were just a few of the unique and shiny items shown at last year’s Parksville Gem and Mineral Show. The show is back this year with even more vendors on Feb. 9 and 10. — Adam Kveton Photo

The Parksville Gem and Mineral Show returns Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, with raw stones to impressive creations and more for sale.

The show’s first event saw about 19 vendors take part.

But this year, there will be 30 vendors and 55 tables with a variety of items to check out.

There will also be hourly door prizes, said organizer Barb Creber.

She and Julia Mewhort kicked off the event last year, as well as a gem and mineral event in Nanaimo.

Creber said her passion for gems and minerals comes from making jewelry as a hobby in her retirement, and learning from her rockhound husband, Ron.

This year’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Admission is $2, with kids under 12 entering for free.

— NEWS Staff, submitted by Barb Creber