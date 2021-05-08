29 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey poultry processing plant

Twenty-nine staff members at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. in Newton have tested positive for the virus, according to an information bulletin from Fraser Health Saturday (May 8). The health authority issued a 10-day closure order, effective May 7. (Image: Google Maps)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey poultry processing plant.

Twenty-nine staff members at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. in Newton have tested positive for the virus, according to an information bulletin from the health authority Saturday (May 8).

Fraser Health has also issued a 10-day closure for the business, effective May 7.

The bulletin notes that according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, “there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus. At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, no recall of chicken products distributed from this plant is required.

Meantime, the health authority has also declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital to be over.

