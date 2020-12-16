$259K in gaming grants being sent to Chilliwack parent advisory councils

Provincical funding to be used for extracurricular activities in the 2020-2021 school year

Chilliwack secondary students line up two metres apart from each other while waiting to cross the stage during the filming of the school’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2020. Community Gaming Grants will be going to schools across the province, some of which could be used for graduation activities this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Extracurricular activities will be given a boost this school year, thanks to Community Gaming Grants that are going out to parent advisory councils.

In Chilliwack, a total of $259,180 was doled out to 27 schools, including La Verendrye. The Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) will also receive a grant for $2,500.

The amounts given vary largely from school to school, with La Verendrye receiving $1,600, and all three high schools receiving between $22,000 and nearly $30,000.

More than $11 million is being given out across the province.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

It’s been a difficult year to raise funds, with many traditional fundraisers not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. The president of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils says the gaming grants are especially welcome this year.

“Currently it is very difficult for PACs to raise funds in their communities,” said Andrea Sinclair. “Continued financial support from Community Gaming Grants enables PACs/DPACs to reduce the burden on parents at the school level and ensures PACs can continue to support activities for students and parents, which will be much needed in the coming year.”

Every year, students in K-12 receive support for extracurricular experiences such as student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment as well as writing, drama and music clubs through Community Gaming Grant funds.

