256-hectare island fire on Harrison Lake not likely to spread: BC Wildfire Service

Long Island wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs in 'being held' stage, down from 'out of control'

A 256-hectare wildfire burning north of Harrison Hot Springs is not likely to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Long Island fire located on Harrison Lake was updated from ‘out of control’ to ‘being held’ on Friday, Aug. 13.

The fire, along with several others, began on July 31 over the B.C. Day long weekend following multiple lightning strikes in the area. An evacuation alert was triggered for the island’s north side (which includes eight cabins) and was later upgraded to an evacuation order.

Fire crews have been working on the ground and from the air to battle the blaze.

According to BCWS, there are four fire stages of control: out of control, being held, under control, and out.

An out-of-control fire is described as “a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to suppression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.”

A fire that is ‘being held’ “indicates that (with the resources currently committed to the fire) sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.”

And an ‘under control’ wildfire has “received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.”

As of Saturday, Aug. 14 there were 275 fires burning throughout the province.

– with files from Adam Louis

