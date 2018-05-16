$240,000 available for BC Parks volunteers

BC Parks is making $240,000 available for volunteer projects that aim to enhance and support park services across the province.

The initiative aims to ensure the ongoing conservation of these natural locations all across British Columbia, as well as reinstating and protecting the heritage values that are instilled in these existing spaces.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of BC Parks and we want to give them the support they need to continue doing their great work in parks throughout the province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “From conservation projects to public outreach, our parks volunteers take on important projects, and we appreciate and recognize the wonderful job they do to enhance the visitor experience in our beautiful provincial parks.”

Interested volunteers may apply for up to $5000 per project for 2018-2019. In addition, each of the five BC Parks regions have been allotted $20,000 to support ongoing and existing conservation projects, while an additional $20,000 has been distributed to each of these regions to further support recreation projects in the area.

There is a further $40,000 available for multi-regional projects.

Volunteers and community groups who are looking to contribute are asked to submit a project proposal that adheres to each regional deadline. Selected volunteers will be chosen by the end of June, with the proposed projects to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Previous volunteer projects have included interpretive signage in provincial parks, helpful information for visitors , as well as building supplementary docks, huts and trails where needed.

Some of the previous conservation efforts made by volunteers include the control of invasive and harmful species and the collection of conservation data.

The $240,000 in funding is made available annually through the Park Enhancement Fund, an account in which individuals and businesses can make donations to both specific regional projects and specific parks that aims to enhance British Columbia’s provincial parks and the wide range of services offered in them.

This report was publicized before the Government of British Columbia announced that over 190 hectares of land throughout B.C. has been acquired as new parks, or as additional territory in existing provincial parks.

“Parks benefit our environment, our economy, and make life better for people in B.C. every day,” said Premier John Horgan. “By protecting these lands today, we’re expanding the beautiful parks B.C. is known for around the world, and making sure this land will be here for future generations.”