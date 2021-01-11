Vernon’s downtown washroom at 35th Street and Coldstream Avenue. (Morning Star - file photo)

24-7 access to downtown Vernon washrooms may be reconsidered

Vandalism, misuse behind councillor's inquiry regarding downtown portable loos

  • Jan. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon council may reconsider keeping portable bathrooms downtown open to the public 24-7 due to increased vandalism and inappropriate use.

“These washrooms are intended for everyone,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said. “If they’re being misused, maybe we should reconsider them being open 24 hours a day.”

She pointed to an incident brought forward to her by a constituent claiming they had attempted to use one of the portable washrooms downtown around 7 a.m. but couldn’t get in due to one or more individuals misusing the facility.

Nahal asked staff to come back with a report complete with information regarding cleaning and security schedules.

READ MORE: Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

READ MORE: New loo installed downtown Vernon

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at two Williams Lake schools
Next story
COVID-19 reported at Vancouver Island high school

Just Posted

Most Read