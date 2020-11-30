2,300 hydro customers without power as windstorm hits Langley

Currently there are three separate outages related to weather

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley are without power as a windstorm moves through the community on Nov. 30, 2020. (BC Hydro)

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley are without power are Monday’s anticipated windstorm moves through the community.

Crews are en route to an outage impacting just over 1,000 hydro customers west of Telegraph Trail, north of 56th Avenue, east of 216th Street and south of 88th Avenue.

We're aware of an outage in #Langley affecting 1,006 customers. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/TRbOOdwq1e pic.twitter.com/pjiiYdAwfu — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 30, 2020

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. No word yet when power will be restored to the area, crews are expected to arrive on scene around 1:30 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

Meanwhile, crews are on scene of an outage impacting nearly 750 hydro customers south of Maxwell Crescent, east of 211th Street, north of 48th Avenue and west of 232nd Street.

A crew will be investigating an outage in #Langley affecting 563 customers. They'll post updates here: https://t.co/ZIXhYLDaXA pic.twitter.com/hKS0AIYSF3 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 30, 2020

Trees have knocked down hydro wires resulting in the outage. Crews estimate to have the power restored around 1:40 p.m.

Finally, another 560 hydro customers are without power east of 232nd Street, north of Fraser Highway, south of 62nd Avenue and west of 246 Street.

Downed wires are also the cause of the outage to the area.

Crews have yet to arrive on scene, no word yet when power will be restored to the area.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

