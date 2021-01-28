(Black Press file photo)

23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

  • Jan. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 23-year-old Kelowna woman is dead following a rollover collision in Banff.

Banff RCMP and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Banff on Wednesday Jan. 27.

A westbound vehicle lost control and rolled, landing between the highway and an exit.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and three other passengers — one female youth, an adult male and adult female, all from Kelowna — were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under RCMP investigation.

